Elon, Mark, Satya is looking for a mentor, a cofounder, an investment

What does this cost?

Tether is free and we don't plan to charge end-users anytime soon, if ever. Building a great community and meaningful relationships is our core focus.

Where is the Tether community? Can I use this anywhere?

Currently, we're focused on San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles metro areas.

Do I have to have Slack to use this?

Nope. We're big Slack fans and think the Tether experience is best managed out of a messaging platform like Slack. We definitely recommend adding our bot to your team but If that's not an option, or you'd rather not, you can definitely use our web app.

What's the plan for Tether? Is there a catch?

No catch. A robust network of peers, mentors, and colleagues is an integral part of professional success and fulfillment. Tether is on a mission make building that network significantly easier.