Elon, Mark, Satya is looking for a mentor, a cofounder, an investment

We recommend getting started by adding our Slack bot, though you can also sign in with LinkedIn and use our web app (the typical user is completely set up in under 22 seconds).
We use cutting-edge natural language processing, machine learning, and custom algorithms to create models of you and the kinds of people with whom you're most likely to forge a meaningful relationship.
If you tell us you'd like a match, we'll use a combination of our algorithmic magic and old-fashioned human intuition to find you someone and connect you.
Once you've met, we'll ask you how it went and use your feedback to continually the quality of the matches you receive
Finally you can rely on service that learns your networking goals. Think of it as a personal assistant the can target the kinds of individuals you want to meet.
Tether is free and we don't plan to charge end-users anytime soon, if ever. Building a great community and meaningful relationships is our core focus.
Currently, we're focused on San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles metro areas.
Nope. We're big Slack fans and think the Tether experience is best managed out of a messaging platform like Slack. We definitely recommend adding our bot to your team but If that's not an option, or you'd rather not, you can definitely use our web app.
No catch. A robust network of peers, mentors, and colleagues is an integral part of professional success and fulfillment. Tether is on a mission make building that network significantly easier.
No. Your contact information and private data are yours and yours alone. They're safe with us -- always. We'll only email you for reminders, meetings and product updates.
Tether is still in limited release while we work to make it the best community of professionals in the world. Once you're off the waiting list, you can expect to receive your first match within a week.
We're a small team and really want to keep the experience as high quality as possible for everyone. Trust us, we'll get to you as soon as possible! In the meantime, you can always move yourself up the waiting list by referring friends!
We've got answers. Just email us, and we'll get back to you as soon as possible.